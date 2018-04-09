MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee says he is running again.
Kustoff, a Republican, released a statement Monday saying he will seek a second term representing Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District. The solidly Republican district stretches from suburban Memphis in Shelby County through 14 other, mostly rural counties in West Tennessee.
A former U.S. attorney, Kustoff won the House seat in 2016. He replaced Republican Stephen Fincher, who decided not to seek a fourth term.
In his statement, Kustoff expressed support for President Donald Trump. Kustoff said “we must keep this Republican majority, so we can work with President Trump to continue making America stronger.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- Trump brags that his tower withstood a fire, but has been silent about the man who died in it