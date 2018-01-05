ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Another potential Republican challenger to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he won’t run.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced his decision on Facebook Thursday. He says that after much discussion, contemplation and prayer he has decided to instead focus on his current position, his family and his work as an advocate for people with disabilities.

He’s the second Republican to take his name out of the running for governor this week after former investment manager Harry Wilson said he won’t be launching a campaign.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has said he will seek a third term this November.

Brian Kolb, of Canandaigua, the Republican minority leader in the state Assembly, announced his campaign for governor last month. Republican Sen. John DeFrancisco, of Syracuse, is also considering a run.