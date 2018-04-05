JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Republican who advocates removing the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag says that he’s not running for U.S. Senate.

Andy Taggart of Madison said weeks ago that he might enter the special election to finish the term started by longtime Republican Thad Cochran. He says Thursday that he’s not running.

Taggart was chief of staff in the 1990s for Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice and was later a Madison County supervisor.

Cochran retired Sunday, citing poor health.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed fellow Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran. She will be sworn in Monday and will run in a nonpartisan special election in November.

Three other candidates have announced: Democratic former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Democratic Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.