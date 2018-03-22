WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is subpoenaing documents from the Justice Department as part of the panel’s probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Robert Goodlatte of Virginia has demanded more than a million documents as it examines the agency’s 2016 investigation into Clinton’s private email server. He is also demanding documents related to the firing of former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was dismissed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week.

Sessions said he dismissed McCabe on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials who argued that McCabe had not been candid with a watchdog office investigation. An upcoming inspector general’s report is expected to conclude that McCabe wasn’t forthcoming with the watchdog office as it examined the bureau’s handling of an investigation into Clinton’s emails.