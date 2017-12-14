FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A recount has ratified the victory of a northern Virginia Republican seeking re-election to the House of Delegates.

The two-day recount at the Fairfax County courthouse concluded Thursday, with Tim Hugo remaining the winner over Democrat Donte Tanner in a district that straddles Fairfax and Prince William counties.

Hugo entered the recount with a 106-vote lead out of 30,000 ballots cast.

The recount increased Tanner’s tally by 14 votes and Hugo’s by seven, not nearly enough to affect the outcome.

Recounts are occurring in three other districts. If the results remain unchanged, Republicans will hold a 51-49 majority in the House.

In one race, though, the Republican leads by only 10 votes. In another, there is also a lawsuit seeking a new election after hundreds of voters received incorrect ballots.