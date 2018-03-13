NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Shane Reeves has won a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Tennessee Senate.

In unofficial results from the Tennessee secretary of state, Reeves had 13,139 votes to 5,179 for Democrat Gayle Jordan in Tuesday’s election.

Reeves is CEO of Murfreesboro-based TwelveStone Health Partners. He defeated former Rep. Joe Carr in the special Republican primary in January.

Jordan, a Rutherford County farmer and lawyer, was unopposed in the primary. Reeves made Jordan’s atheism an issue in the race and told The Tennessean he believed “her views are radical.” Jordan said the matter wasn’t a focus of her campaign.

The 14th District includes Bedford, Lincoln, Marshall, Moore and eastern Rutherford counties.

The seat opened in November when Republican Jim Tracy resigned to serve as state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office.