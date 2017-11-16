TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Ross Spano is running for Florida Attorney General.

Spano made the announcement Thursday. The 51-year-old Tampa-area lawyer has served in the Legislature since 2012.

He told The Associated Press that an influential moment in his life was defending a small child from a bully and getting his “tail kicked” on a school playground.

He said since then he’s believed in the importance of fighting injustices.

He said the legislation he’s most proud of is a bill he passed that helps victims of human trafficking expunge criminal records so they don’t have barriers to college and jobs.

Other Republicans in the race include state Reps. Frank White and Jay Fant and former judge Ashley Moody.

Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi is leaving office after the 2018 election due to term limits.