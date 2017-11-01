ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Republican leader of the New York state Senate is urging Congress to reject a provision of the GOP tax cut proposal that he says would harm middle class homeowners in his state.
Senate Leader John Flanagan on Wednesday singled out a provision in the tax overhaul proposal that would end a popular federal deduction for state and local taxes.
The Long Island Republican says that while he remains supportive of “meaningful” tax cuts, the elimination of the deduction would hurt millions of middle class taxpayers by increasing their taxes.
Flanagan notes that New York already pays far more in federal taxes than it gets back.
