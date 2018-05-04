LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Three Republicans seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November are appearing together for their last live-televised debate, with less than two weeks until the primary election.

Friday’s debate at WGAL-TV in Lancaster is between commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango and state Sen. Scott Wagner. It started with questions on reducing gun violence and reducing property taxes.

Ellsworth said she would support more universal background checks on gun purchases. Mango and Wagner do not.

Wagner also owns York-County waste hauler Penn Waste and was endorsed by the state party. Mango and Ellsworth are first-time candidates, both from suburban Pittsburgh.

The primary election is May 15.

Wolf is seeking a second term and does not face a primary challenge.