BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is downplaying his decision to hold to his original schedule and not meet with Vice President Mike Pence in Boston.
Baker told reporters on Tuesday that he “reached out” to Pence’s office to inform the vice president’s aides that he would not be attending and that they understood his reasons.
Pence was traveling to Massachusetts Tuesday for a Republican State Committee event.
When first asked Monday about Pence’s visit, Baker said he had not been aware of the event ahead of time and had already committed to an appearance in southeastern Massachusetts.
Baker noted he met with Pence during a recent National Governor’s Association meeting.
Baker, who did not vote for President Trump in 2016, denied he was trying to send any message to the administration.