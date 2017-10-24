PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Another Republican is expected to launch a campaign for Rhode Island governor.
Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is scheduled to make an unspecified announcement Monday evening. Fung did not detail his plans in a news release about the event, but it included a “Fung for governor” logo.
Fung ran for governor unsuccessfully in 2014, losing to now-Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, in a three-way race.
He was first elected mayor of Cranston in 2008. Before that, he served as a city councilman and worked in the private sector as a lawyer.
House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan launched her own campaign for governor on Monday. Former Republican state Rep. Joe Trillo has said he is also considering a run.