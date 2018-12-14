AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Republican incumbent is dropping his request for a recount after losing the first congressional election in U.S. history held under a system by which voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Rep. Bruce Poliquin lost to Democratic State Rep. Jared Golden in November. Poliquin challenged the system in federal court, and a judge ruled against him Thursday. He also requested a recount, which has been taking place in Augusta.

Poliquin tweeted Friday that he believe it’s important to end the recount, in part because of the coming holidays. He also says he’s still evaluating the possibility of appealing the judge’s decision on the constitutionality of the candidate-ranking system.

Poliquin says there are still “unanswered questions” on the use of the new method, which is often called ranked choice voting.