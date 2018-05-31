RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican adjustments to next year’s North Carolina state budget remain on course to wind up on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk as soon as the end of the week.

Both the House and Senate scheduled debate and votes Thursday on the nearly $24 billion plan altering the second year of the two-year budget approved last year. The Senate already gave tentative approval to the changes Wednesday on a nearly party-line vote. The House will stick around until Friday to complete its debate.

Cooper hasn’t said publicly what he’ll do with the bill, but the Democrat has criticized GOP leaders for failing to accept his ideas on blocking tax breaks and how to raise teacher pay and improve school safety. He vetoed the two-year measure last year, but Republicans quickly overrode it.