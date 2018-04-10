SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican candidate for New Mexico secretary of state has volunteered to act as defense attorney for a former congressional intern accused of disorderly conduct at a recent Democratic political convention.

Court documents filed on Tuesday indicate that political candidate and attorney JoHanna Cox is representing Riley del Rey without pay in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

Del Rey is confronting allegations that she became violent as officers removed her from the March convention in Albuquerque, where police say she shouted and sounded an air horn to disrupt a speech by gubernatorial candidate and Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Del Rey contends she was discriminated against because of her transgender identity and fired in 2015 from an internship in Lujan Grisham’s Washington office. Del Rey recently launched a Facebook-based campaign against Lujan Grisham’s bid for governor.