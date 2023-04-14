They cited Scripture and issued calls for prayer. They applauded law enforcement and demanded tighter security in schools. They lamented the nation’s mental health crisis and offered tough talk about the death penalty.

But as the most prominent current and potential Republican presidential candidates spoke before the annual gathering of the National Rifle Association, most virulently rejected the idea that more gun restrictions could curb bloodshed, even as two American cities are still mourning the latest massacres in the nation’s gun violence epidemic.

“This is not a gun problem,” former President Donald Trump insisted in a dark and meandering speech on Friday afternoon. “The only way to stop these wicked acts is to ensure that any sicko who would shoot up a school knows that within seconds, not minutes, they will face certain death.” He also nodded to the party’s focus on crime, saying that the issue is not too many guns, but “too many thugs, hoodlums and savage criminals on our street.”

Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, who faced boos as he took the stage, also toed the line.

“Stop trampling on the God-given rights of the American people every time tragedy happens,” Pence said, directing his comments at “gun control extremists.”

And to warm applause, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota signed an executive order onstage “to protect the God-given right to keep and bear arms from being infringed upon by financial institutions.”

In many ways, the gathering was part of a pattern — a devastating mass shooting, followed by Republican displays of fealty to a group that rejects even many modest efforts to curb gun violence — that underscores a central and deepening tension in the broader American culture wars.

In 2018, prominent Republicans affirmed their strong support for gun owners’ rights at the NRA meeting three months after a gunman had murdered 17 people in Parkland, Florida. In 2022, they descended on the NRA’s event a few days after a gunman had killed 21 in Uvalde, Texas. And on Friday, they spoke at the NRA’s convention in Indianapolis, even as Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky, are still grappling with the aftermath of recent mass shootings.

Despite a relentless drumbeat of gun violence that has outraged the public, galvanized a youth movement and spurred Democrats and some Republicans to action, conservative activists and organizations such as the NRA still often demand unwavering and effectively unlimited allegiance to the rights of gun owners, complicating any effort by candidates to meet the alarmed mood of the nation without alienating the base.

On Friday, some of the current and would-be candidates did not even attempt to navigate a balancing act.

“I’ve resisted calls to take up gun control even when such a stand is superficially unpopular,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently signed a bill allowing Florida residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. He spoke briefly by video, as did Nikki Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations; Sen. Tim Scott R-S.C.; and Mike Pompeo, a former secretary of state, who said Friday that he was not running for president.

“I understand that it is precisely at those moments when a right is unpopular that it needs true champions,” DeSantis said.

Trump, for his part, focused only briefly on last month’s shooting at a Nashville school during a lengthy address that, though well received, also saw attendees leaving in noticeable numbers about 40 minutes in. He highlighted a number of proposals related to the topic at hand, such as encouraging teachers to pursue concealed-carry firearm training, or a measure that would allow concealed-carry reciprocity across states.

But the former president, who was recently indicted, also lashed the left in vicious terms, complained about his myriad legal troubles, touted his poll numbers by flashing them on screens, talked about taking over “management” of Washington D.C., and mocked some of his political rivals. In particular, he seemed to delight in the jeering that Pence, a former governor here, had received as he took the stage earlier, a reminder of the now-tense relationship between the two men after Pence refused to try to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence, in his speech, laid out a range of proposals including funding for armed school resource officers and a federal death penalty statute that would “ensure that those who engage in mass shootings face execution in months, not years.”

The event also drew other announced and possible candidates, including former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas; Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur, author and “anti-woke” activist who received an energetic reception as he detailed proposals like one to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is viewed as more moderate on many issues.

The appearances — both virtual and in person — of some of the most talked-about presidential candidates were expected, said Robert Blizzard, a Republican pollster. “In states like Iowa and New Hampshire, which are really the only states that matter on the calendar for the time being, most Republican primary voters are gun owners and strong supporters of the NRA,” he said.

The issue of guns, which inspires great zeal among many Republican primary voters, gets far more complex in general elections.

Voters rarely cite guns as their most important issue in general elections. But public sentiment is clear: A recent Morning Consult poll found that 67% of voters supported stricter gun control laws, including nearly half of Republicans surveyed. And Democrats have used Republican inaction on the issue as part of their broader argument that the GOP is outside the American mainstream, an effective message in last year’s midterm elections.

“One of the challenges that Republicans face in suburban areas across the country is they are being viewed, in light of Trump, in light of abortion, and to some extent on guns,” Blizzard said, “as being a little bit too extreme on their positions.”

He stressed that the gun issue had not been as politically potent as strong feelings about Trump or abortion rights, and that the defense of Second Amendment rights “is part of the Republican Party’s DNA.”