LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Charlie Walk is leaving Republic Records after a sexual misconduct investigation.
The company, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, said in a short statement Wednesday that “Republic Records and Charlie Walk have mutually agreed to part ways.”
Walk had been on leave since late January.
The company hired an independent law firm to investigate. Nothing was revealed Wednesday about its findings.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Former employee Tristan Coopersmith said Walk regularly made lewd comments to her when she worked for him at Columbia Records. She also says he put his hand on her thigh and once pushed her onto a bed.
Walk denied the allegations and said in a statement that “there has been an extreme rush to judgment against me.”