PAYSON, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a house in Utah, killing the pilot.

Police in the city of Payson south of Salt Lake City tell KSL-TV that two people inside the home weren’t hurt in the crash early Monday.

Photos and video show a smashed and burned white plane on its back in front of the large, two-story home that partially caught fire. Only its tail and one wing are mostly intact. A crushed car sits on its side next to the small plane.

Police said on Facebook that a road is closed as authorities investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

___

This story has been corrected to say the crash happened about 2:30 a.m., not 2:30 p.m.