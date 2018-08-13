TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It may be child’s play or signs of a serious problem, but either way Florida election officials are pushing back against reports that an 11-year-old hacked a replica of the state’s election website.

Multiple media outlets over the weekend reported that at a hacking conference in Las Vegas children were able to easily hack into a version of the state website that reports election results. An 11-year-old boy got into Florida’s site within 10 minutes, while an 11-year-old girl did it in 15 minutes, according to the organizers of the event called DEFCON Voting Machine Hacking Village.

Florida Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell said the mock site likely did not have security measures in place and the event offers a “wholly inaccurate representation” of protections in place.