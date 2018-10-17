MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say that up to 10 people may have been killed and at least 40 others wounded by a natural gas explosion at a college in Crimea.
The gas canister explosion is said to have occurred Wednesday at the vocational college in the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea, according to local emergency officials.
The Interfax news agency cited local officials as saying up to 10 people might have been killed and about 40 others might have been injured by the blast.
The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Interrogation gone wrong, rogue killers: What happened to Saudi journalist?
- Georgia gun store owner shoots, kills armed robbery suspect
- Elizabeth Warren angers prominent Native Americans with politically fraught DNA test
Russia has annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that triggered Western sanctions.