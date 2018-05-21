ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — News reporters were not allowed into 29-year-old Track Palin’s recent court hearing.
KTUU-TV reports that Palin, the son of former Gov. Sarah Palin, had a court hearing on Monday for burglary, assault and criminal mischief charges. He was arrested in December at the Palins’ Wasilla home. He has pleaded not guilty.
Judge David Wallace cited an administrative rule that requires media requests to be submitted at least 24 hours ahead of time as the reason for barring reporters. But KTUU-TV reports that media organizations are often allowed to cover court proceedings without submitting the paperwork a full day in advance.
Wallace also said he denied the request because of the “privacy interest of other persons.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
Palin’s attorney, Patrick Bergt, says he plans to file a motion to bar media from all of Palin’s court hearings.
___
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com