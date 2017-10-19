CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A state report indicates Wyoming’s economy appears to be leveling off and energy industries are stabilizing following the downturn last year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a state analysis released last month shows progress in the state’s economy over the last six months after the coal, oil and gas decline that wrecked state revenue and led to the loss of about 11,000 jobs.

State Economist Jim Robinson says that the mild recovery of the mining sector made up a large portion of that economy boost.

Jobless claims in the mining sector are down by more than 75 percent, but jobs related to coal have remained static since the prior year.

Robinson says sales and use taxes and severance income are up but the growth rate may be slowing.

