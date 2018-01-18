CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A report from a Wyoming landowners group says 12 counties in the state are owed $42 million in delinquent property taxes going back a dozen years.

The report comes from the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Campbell, Sheridan and Natrona counties face the largest unpaid property taxes.

Resource Council Chairwoman Joyce Evans says several counties owed money have had to cut back on personnel and services, and some have been dealing with school closures.

The report argues for a number of changes to fix the problem, including moving counties to be first in line during bankruptcy proceedings to collecting tax money monthly instead of annually.

Many of the suggestions have been floated before by lawmakers, but they’ve fallen through in previous attempts.

