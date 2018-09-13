ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A preliminary report by federal investigators indicates that a small plane crash north of Anchorage occurred during a new pilot’s first night training.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the pilot and a flight instructor were injured when the Cessna U206 crashed near the Willow Airport last week.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday, 20-year-old Robin Spaulding was on her first night flight after receiving her private pilot certification last month.

Spaulding told investigators that she and instructor 29-year-old John Cabaud had taken off from Willow after performing a full-stop landing. She said they climbed and turned right “into a dark area with no visible horizon.”

According to the report, the plane dropped and crashed after Spaulding heard Cabaud ask about the plane’s attitude indicator.

