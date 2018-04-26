LAS VEGAS (AP) — Documents say a disgruntled casino employee fumbled with a gun before killing one company executive and wounding another at a company picnic in Las Vegas.

A police report released Thursday by a court in Las Vegas says that the first time Anthony Wrobel pulled the trigger, his handgun failed to fire.

He then shot once into the ground before the report says he shot Venetian casino co-workers Mia Banks in the head and Hector Rodriguez in the back and side.

Wrobel ran from the April 15 picnic at a public park and is now jailed in Texas, where he was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy found him early April 19 not far from the Texas and New Mexico state line.

Information from the document was first reported by KLAS-TV.