FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A published report says the federal government has authorized funding to build new state nursing homes for military veterans in northern and southwestern Arizona.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports that federal funding for construction of new veterans nursing homes in Flagstaff and Yuma was announced Friday and that the 80-bed home in Flagstaff will be built on McMillan Mesa on city-donated land.
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans says plans call for construction to begin in early 2019 and be completed within two years.
The Yuma Sun previously reported that the Yuma home also would be built on land provided by the city.
The state previously appropriated $19.2 million funding for Arizona’s contributions for the two new homes.
Arizona now has veterans homes in Phoenix and Tucson with a combined 320 beds.