TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — A report found that a recent explosion and fire at a refinery along Texas’ Gulf Coast released four types of unauthorized contaminants into the air.

The Daily News reports that Valero Energy estimates its Texas City refinery emitted more than 5,000 pounds (2,270 kilograms) of alkylates, 13,700 pounds (6,200 kilograms) of carbon monoxide, 970 pounds (440 kilograms) of hydrogen fluoride and 12,000 pounds (5,400 kilograms) of particulate matter.

The report also says the refinery released oxides of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide at rates exceeding the permitted amount.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality received the report and is investigating the Thursday fire.

The Galveston County Health District says it hadn’t received fire-related health complaints as of Monday.

Valero must submit a final report to the commission within two weeks.

