DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-aligned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates says a Texas man who was arrested for taking photographs at the Abu Dhabi International Airport has been fined and will be deported.

The National, an English-language newspaper in Abu Dhabi, reported on Monday that 59-year-old Joseph Lee of Plano must pay a 10,000-dirham ($2,700) fine.

The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi’s Judicial Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Lee’s family told Fort Worth television station KXAS on Nov. 22 that Lee was arrested after being pulled aside by security officials while transiting through Abu Dhabi after a 10-day vacation in Thailand with his son.

His son, Jonathan, said his father began taking photos as security officials were “treating him kind of unfairly in a rude manner.”