TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that a supporter of a Sufi Islam leader who rammed a bus into a group of policemen, killing three and injuring 30 before being arrested, has been sentenced to death.
The incident in Tehran took place during February clashes between the Sufi leader’s followers and police.
Mohammad Salas testified during hearings in March that he had no intention of killing the policemen but was trying to flee the clashes.
Sufi leader Nourali Tabandeh’s supporters had rallied near his residence fearing he would be arrested, despite police assurances he would not.
Iran’s clerically overseen government frowns on Sufism, the mystical strain of Islam. Many conservatives view it as a deviation from the faith.