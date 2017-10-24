BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho education officials say the percentage of high school students who have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months is the highest it’s been in 10 years.
The Idaho State Department of Education released key statistics Tuesday on Idaho school districts and students in grades 9 through 12. The information will be used to help influence policy and program creation to improve student health and school safety.
According to the department, more than 20 percent of the students recently surveyed reported they had seriously considered suicide. Meanwhile, one in four Idaho high school students reported they were bullied at school — 20 percent of which was electronic bullying.
Fourteen percent of students surveyed reported they had consumed prescription drugs without a doctor’s prescription.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a prepared statement that her department is distributing radio and video anti-bullying public service announcement across the state.