KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A state report says more people worked in commercial salmon fishing in south-central Alaska in 2016 than in 2015.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Tuesday that the number of commercial fishing jobs did, however, drop by about 5 percent statewide — despite the region’s increase.

The report was done by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. It states that for salmon harvesting jobs, the statewide number from 2015 to 2016 dropped by about 6.4 percent, while the south-central region slightly increased.

The reports states that Southeast Alaska saw declines in employment in all of its fisheries, with the largest in salmon.

