SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Disability-rights leaders say men incarcerated in the behavioral health unit at the Oregon State Penitentiary spent nearly 23 hours a day confined to small cells last year.

In a report made public Tuesday, the advocacy group Disability Rights Oregon says state prison officials are failing to meet basic standards for inmates with mental health conditions.

The Statesman Journal reports the group reached an agreement in 2016 with the Oregon Department of Corrections, which promised to increase staffing, access to psychiatric care and time for inmates to be outside their cells.

Organization executive director Bob Joondeph says the group is concerned that the goals set in the agreement will not be met.

Department officials say the department has worked on laying the foundation for the goals.

