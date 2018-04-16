ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A final accident report of John Galvin’s death says the Aspen search and rescue skier yelled “we’re going for a ride” to his partner as they triggered an avalanche, sending both down the top of Maroon Bowl.
The Aspen Times reports that the 57-year-old Galvin died April 8 after the slide swept him into a tree. The other skier received minor injuries and was able to ski out.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center report says that the two had altered their plan while ascending Maroon Bowl and increased their exposure to hazard.
Members of the Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol witnessed the accident from the Loge Peak Station. They immediately called 911 and determined it was too dangerous to respond to the scene.
The surviving skier attempted CPR to no avail.
Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/