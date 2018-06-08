FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police records show the Navajo Nation president’s daughter had a blood-alcohol level more than double the legal limit when she was arrested for DWI.
Arizona Department of Public Safety reports made available Friday indicate Karis Begaye had a BAC level of 0.211 percent at the time of her April 22 arrest south of Flagstaff.
Arizona’s legal limit is 0.08 percent.
DPS officers say they found a bottle of vodka on the ground next to Begaye’s vehicle as well as an open bottle of tequila in the backseat after a collision.
Since her arrest, Begaye was put on paid administrative leave from her job as chief legal counsel to President Russell Begaye’s office. She hasn’t been charged with a crime.
Tribal representatives did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.