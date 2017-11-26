PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — South Korea is reportedly broadcasting into North Korea news of the recent escape of a North Korean soldier over the rivals’ border as part of its psychological warfare against the North.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Monday that a recap of the soldier’s defection and recovery from being shot five times by his former colleagues has been played on loudspeakers at the border since the dramatic Nov. 13 defection.
The Defense Ministry declined to confirm the report.
Earlier Monday, South Korea’s defense minister visited the area and criticized Pyongyang for firing across and physically crossing the border in pursuit of the defector, a violation of the armistice that ended the Korean War.
