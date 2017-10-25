PHOENIX (AP) — An independent report released Wednesday found that the Arizona Secretary of State’s office didn’t commit a criminal violation when it failed to send out pamphlets for last year’s special election to 200,000 early voters.

The report by a former prosecutor faulted the office for failing to mail the pamphlets for the May 2016 election on school funding and public safety pension systems and not disclosing the error to the public on time.

The report found Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s staff was “poor and incompetent” in trying to send out the pamphlets on time.

Reagan said in a statement Wednesday that mistakes were made and her office is responsible. She said her office has made staffing changes and added layers of quality control.