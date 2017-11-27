NEW YORK (AP) — A new report by city Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office says New York City buses have been neglected and as a result are the slowest in the nation.

The report released Monday says the bus system is “overshadowed by subways, commuter rail and bridges, which enjoy more attention and resources.” It says the system has become unreliable, confusing and poorly connected.

According to the report, the bus system lost 100 million passengers in the last eight years and ridership in Manhattan is down by 16 percent since 2011.

Recommendations include more bus terminals and depots, adding battery-electric buses, and adoption of a “more rapid, direct and grid-like bus network.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota (LOH’-tuh) says the problem is inadequate traffic control and a failure to enforce traffic laws.