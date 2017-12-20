PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s Office of the Child Advocate says the state’s child welfare service still hasn’t met “vital” recommendations.

The Providence Journal reports the office centered on the deaths of two children under the care of the Department of Children, Youth and Families in its report released Wednesday.

While acknowledging the department is working on improving its policy, the report states it needs to make immediate changes to safeguard children.

One such change is sending an investigator to a home when the agency receives a call about the abuse of a child younger than 6. Another would be corroborating a parent’s mental health with medical professionals instead of family and friends.

This is the second time this year the office released a report critical of the agency.

