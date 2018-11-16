MOSCOW (AP) — Investigative group Bellingcat and Russian website ‘The Insider’ claim Russian intelligence has infiltrated the computer infrastructure of a company that processes British visa applications.

The investigation, published Friday, aims to show how two suspected Russian military intelligence agents, who have been charged with poisoning a former Russian spy in the English city of Salisbury, obtained British visas.

The Insider and Bellingcat said they interviewed an unidentified man who worked for a company that processes visa applications for several consulates including Britain.

The man who fled Russia last year and applied for asylum in the U.S. said he had been coerced to work with an FSB agent who revealed to him that they had access to the British visa center’s CCTV cameras and had a diagram of the center’s computer network.