PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has been ranked one of the country’s least affordable housing markets in March.
The Rhode Island Association of Realtors released its first-quarter market report Wednesday, saying the state’s median house price rose by 10 percent. The Providence Journal reports Rhode Island — alongside Hawaii, California, Oregon, the District of Columbia and Montana — were identified as the least affordable places to live in the country.
The association says strong gains in the housing markets are negatively impacting affordability — particularly among first-time home buyers.
The realtors’ association also reported a 2 percent drop in the number of single-family house sales in this quarter. There were 1,938 houses sold in Rhode Island during the first three months of 2018, down from 1,982 in the same period last year.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com