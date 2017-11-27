NEW CORDELL, Okla. (AP) — Federal transportation officials have released more details about the fatal crash of an experimental World War II-era aircraft in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports that 66-year-old Scotty Wilson of Broken Arrow was flying the Bugatti 100P when he crashed at the Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base on Aug. 6, 2016.

A report recently released by the National Transportation Safety Board says the plane was equipped with six GoPro cameras that provided video of the plane’s takeoff and crash.

The report says the plane’s engines surged and the RPM’s surpassed the maximum safety levels. The NTSB says the plane rolled multiple times, unprompted by Wilson, and completely inverted before the crash.

The report says plane reached a height of between 80 feet and 100 feet (24 meters and 30 meters) and hit the ground at about 74 mph (119 kph).

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com