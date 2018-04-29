BOSTON (AP) — The planned creation of 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind power should create over 3,000 “job years” during construction over the next ten years and generate between $675 million and $800 million in direct economic output in Massachusetts.
That’s the conclusion of a report released this week by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a state economic development agency. A job year is defined as one person working full-time for one year.
In 2016, Governor Baker signed a bipartisan energy bill that authorized the largest procurement of clean energy generation in Massachusetts’ history, including approximately 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy.
Three projects — Vineyard Wind, Bay State Wind and Deepwater Wind — are all vying to produce some or all of an initial 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy.
