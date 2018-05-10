PHOENIX (AP) — A report examining a riot at a southern Arizona prison concluded the violence was triggered by perceptions that officers had used excessive force in dealing with an intoxicated inmate who was combative.
The report released last week by the Arizona Department of Corrections says a contributing factor in the March 1 riot at the state prison in San Luis was frustration felt by inmates over frequent lockdowns in which officers searched housing areas for homemade alcohol.
Inmate Adam J. Coppa was fatally shot during the riot.
His death is being examined by the Department of Corrections’ criminal investigators.
The report also revealed that six corrections officers were fired or quit their jobs after they were accused of intentionally damaging 145 televisions and other possessions for prisoners.
