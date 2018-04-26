CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s inspector general says the city’s police department has failed to report to the state of Illinois people it believes may be mentally unfit to carry a gun.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson says in a report released Wednesday the state Firearm Owners Identification Card Act requires law enforcement to notify Illinois State Police within 24 hours of determining a person poses “a clear and present danger.”

A review determined the Chicago Police Department only once in 37 incidents over a recent 3½-year period reported to the state it confiscated a gun from a person it transported to a mental health facility.

Ferguson recommended Chicago police officials train officers on the reporting requirements and make the forms accessible for officers.

Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says the department has adopted the recommendations.