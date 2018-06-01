PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics asked several times for permission to go inside a South Florida high school to treat students wounded by a school shooter but were told by a sheriff’s commander that “she would have to check.”
A report released by the Coral-Springs-Parkland Fire Department on Thursday shows that the requests were made before the shooter had been caught. Seventeen people were killed inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.
The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reports that Deputy Chief Michael McNally kept asking to send in extra paramedics besides the SWAT-trained medics already inside the school to treat students in rooms that had already been searched and found to be safe.
McNally says he was told the Broward County sheriff’s commander would have to check before approving the request.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer