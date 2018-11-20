SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A report by the Oregon Cannabis Commission recommends that the state set up an independent state agency to regulate legal marijuana rather than having three different agencies share the job.
Marijuana is currently regulated by the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and the Oregon Department of Agriculture but their responsibilities also include public health, alcohol and crop services.
The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that it obtained the draft report through a public records request.
The report says that having three agencies manage marijuana in Oregon creates confusion and each agency has a different mindset about how to address cannabis.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Anti-vaccination stronghold in North Carolina hit with state's worst chickenpox outbreak in 2 decades
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Couple killed in crash driving to their wedding
Law enforcement officials and growers also find the multi-agency approach difficult to navigate.
A spokesman from OLCC declined to comment.
OHA says no decision has been made.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com