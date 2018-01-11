MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A report by an advocacy group says a liquefied natural gas pipeline and export facility proposed for southern Oregon would be the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
The Mail Tribune reports the anti-fossil fuels group Oil Change International claims the entire operation from extracting the gas to burning it in overseas markets would produce more than 15 times the emissions of Oregon’s last coal-burning plant.
The Jordan Cove LNG terminal is proposed for a location in Coos Bay in western Oregon. The project also includes building the nearly 230-mile (370-kilometer) Pacific Connector Pipeline.
Project spokesman Michael Hinrichs says the group’s report appears to make inaccurate comparisons.
Hinrichs says the project has received approval for an air permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/