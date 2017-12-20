BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A new report says older Mainers lost more money to exploitation by their family members than from scams.
The report released by Legal Services for the Elderly and Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services found that Maine seniors lost $28 million to financial exploitation between 2010 and 2016.
The Bangor Daily News reports the analysis by the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service indicates that in more than 60 percent of reported abuse cases, the perpetrator was the victim’s adult child. The victims were likely to be women 80 or older.
The report analyzed more than 600 cases.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
Jaye Martin from Legal Services for the Elderly is urging more funding for legal service providers, police and prosecutors to target financial exploitation of Maine’s elderly.