TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A study has found Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate in the U.S.
The Tulsa World reports that the Prison Policy Initiative released its “States of Incarceration: The Global Context 2018” study last month. The nonprofit’s data figures account for state prisons, local jails, federal prisoners and other systems of confinement.
The report says Oklahoma’s incarceration rate is 1,079 per 100,000 people, unseating Louisiana at No. 1 in the country. The study also says Oklahoma incarcerates people at higher rates than all countries with a population of at least 500,000.
Chairman for Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, Kris Steele, expects the state’s reform efforts to slow the incarceration rate, not reduce it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Anthony Bourdain, chef and TV host, dies at 61 of an apparent suicide, CNN says
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
The Prison Policy Initiative’s website says it seeks to expose the “broader harms of mass criminalization.”
___
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com