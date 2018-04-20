OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A recent report shows Oklahoma was among four states nationwide to generate at least 30 percent of the electricity produced inside state borders last year.

The industry report published by the American Wind Energy Association shows that Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and South Dakota achieved that mark for 2017.

The Oklahoman reports that Oklahoma also ranked second in the country behind Texas for its nearly 7,500 megawatts electricity generating capacity provided through wind farms.

The report says that the electrical generating capacity of wind farms grew last year by 9 percent nationally and by 13 percent in Oklahoma.

Mark Yates is the Oklahoma director of the Wind Coalition. He says the industry has made significant strides in growing its generating capacity, especially in Oklahoma.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com