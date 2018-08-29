CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A broadcast outlet reports a North Carolina police chief told his officers to stand aside as protesters tore down a Confederate monument on the flagship campus of the University of North Carolina.
WRAL.com reported Wednesday evening its public records request obtained about 400 pages of emails and texts to and from Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue. It says messages show Blue closely monitored the Aug. 20 protest as his officers backed up UNC’s campus police before protesters tore down the statue known as “Silent” Sam.”
The statue was yanked down after several hundred demonstrators gathered, some raising banners to conceal the move.
WRAL reports Blue instructed officers “Let’s give them lots of space” and “stay way out.”
A Town of Chapel Hill spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email requesting the texts and emails.